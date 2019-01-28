Labella to police: take precaution in using arms

By Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio |January 28,2019 - 02:51 PM

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella speaks before men and officers of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) during the flag ceremony and awarding of the Edgardo C. Labella Cup , a shootfest among policemen, held at Camp Sergio Osmeña on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. | Photo by Delta Dyrecka Letigio

 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The police should use their guns with care and bear their arms with a sense of  responsibility.

This was the call of Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella to personnel of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) during the awarding ceremony this morning, January 28, at Camp Sergio Osmeña of the Edgardo C. Labella Cup, a shootfest among policemen.

Labella was awarding he excellent shooters in  the police ranks who joined the competition, which was held last January 6-8 at the Tawason Firing Range in Mandaue City.

Labella  stressed that carrying a firearm comes with a responsibility.

“If they (police) become reactionary with handling the gun, it’s difficult to bring back a life. They need to use guns for security. That is the intention of the Labella Cup,” said Labella.

Labella also said that he was “very satisfied” with the security that the Philippine National Police (PNP)  provided in the recently concluded Sinulog Festival, adding  that the police deserved all the support the city could give, and not just limited to financial help.

“It’s not just about monetary help because there is never enough. Despite the meager amount, they have performed their job well and we thank and congratulate them for that,” said Labella.

Labella also said that he will continue to support police endeavours especially those that pertain to public safety.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Renato Dugan, the champion of the Edgardo C. Labella Cup, said the competition helped build confidence among police officers to bear their firearms responsibly.

Dugan also said that the cup is a reminder for gun safety among the police since it is a tool that can kill. /elb

