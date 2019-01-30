Barbie on working with BF Jak in new GMA TV series: Focus on work, no PDA on set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Work is work.”

Kapuso star Barbie Forteza said this when asked about her reaction on working with her real-life boyfriend Jak Roberto in GMA’s upcoming series, “Kara Mia.”

The 21-year-old actress said that they had agreed to avoid a public display of affection (PDA) especially on the set.

“Naiilang din ako kasi. Nasanay ako na ever since laging tent tapos set, (at) tulog, basa script,” Forteza told the members of Cebu Entertainment Group in an interview.

Called as JakBie by their fans, “Kara Mia” is their first project together as a couple.

Forteza will play Kara, the love interest of Boni, Roberto’s character.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanya, huwag kang mabibigla sa akin sa set pero baka hindi kita pansinin. Baka kasi ma distract lang ako,” Forteza added.

Both admitted their relationship after the 2017 romantic comedy series, “Meant To Be” where Roberto was one of her leading men along with Ken Chan, Ivan Dorschner, and Addy Raj.

The Kapuso hunk actor is also happy that he will be paired with Forteza in this newest project.

Roberto’s last series was “Contessa” with Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro in 2018.

“Mas kampante po kami (mag work) ngayon dahil mas nagkakilala po kami ng malalim. Komportable po kami (ni Barbie) sa mga eksena at mas nakakahugot kami ng emosyon (kapag umaarte),” the 25-year old Kapuso actor said.

Why watch “Kara Mia”?

Forteza assures that “Kara Mia” has a good story.

“The story is very relatable. I mean kahit naman rare case (ang) sitwasyon namin ni Mika pero this is a typical story of sisters, of family, of two girls falling in love. Relatable talaga siya,” she said.

“Kara Mia” is a fantasy and drama series which focus on the story of two sisters, Kara and Mia, who suffer Disprosopus or craniofacial duplication. The disease is congenital defect where two faces share only one body.

Playing Mia in the series is actress Mika dela Cruz. She will be paired with Paul Salas who will portray the character of Chino.

Completing the cast are Carmina Villaroel, Glydel Mercado, Mike Tan, John Estrada, Alicia Alonzo, Althea Ablan, Liezl Lopez, and Karenina Haniel.

”Kara Mia” is under the helm of Albert Langitan which will hit GMA primetime this February. /dbs