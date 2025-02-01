Cebu welcomes the Year of the Wood Snake with grand celebrations

Cebu welcomed the Year of the Wood Snake with grand celebrations across top hotels and resorts, each offering unique traditions and festive experiences.

bai Hotel Cebu

bai Hotel Cebu ushered in the Year of the Wood Snake with a lively celebration featuring the traditional prosperity dance and the Yee Sang Prosperity Toss at their hotel lobby on January 28, 2025.

Guests indulged in the “Flavors of Fortune” dining experience at CAFE bai, offering special Chinese dishes from January 28 to 29, making the occasion a delightful culinary treat.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino marked the Lunar New Year with an extravagant celebration filled with tradition and spectacle. General Manager Ali Banting set the tone for the evening with a speech on the symbolism of the Wood Snake, joined by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia and other distinguished guests.

The event featured a powerful Wushu display, an Eye Dotting Ceremony, and a Lion and Dragon Dance, ending in a stunning pyro show that lit up the night sky.

Diamond Suites and Residences

Diamond Suites and Residences welcomed the New Year with an energetic Lion and Dragon Dance, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune.

The hotel’s executives, led by AppleOne Group Assistant Vice President for Hospitality Samantha Manigsaca, participated in the Yee Sang Prosperity Toss, reinforcing unity and shared aspirations. This vibrant celebration fostered a sense of community, setting a positive tone for the year ahead.

Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa

Shangri-La Mactan greeted the New Year with a dramatic firecracker display, followed by a traditional Lion Dance and a mesmerizing Wushu exhibition. VIPs, including Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ahong Chan, participated in the prosperity toss led by Tea of Spring executive chef Liu Zhejin.

The celebration continued with the exclusive “Blessings in Bloom” menu, featuring seafood delicacies symbolizing luck and abundance, available until February 11.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Bayfront Hotel Cebu came alive with the rhythmic beats of the Lion Dance, spreading luck and prosperity across its Capitol Site and North Reclamation branches. Guests marveled at the energetic performances, embracing the symbolism of renewal and transformation.

The vibrant festivities created an atmosphere of joy and optimism, making the hotel a prime destination for cultural celebrations.

JPark Island Resort and Waterpark

JPark Island Resort and Waterpark transformed into a spectacle of red and gold as guests gathered for a grand Chinese New Year celebration. The event blended tradition and luxury with an Eye Dotting Ceremony, a Lion Dance, and the Prosperity Yee Sang Toss.

Distinguished guests, including Lapu-Lapu City officials, joined the celebration, highlighting the resort’s commitment to growth and innovation, much like the transformative spirit of the Wood Snake.

Across Cebu, hotels and resorts embraced the essence of Chinese New Year, offering vibrant celebrations and cultural traditions, ensuring an auspicious start to 2025. From grand feasts to traditional prosperity dances, these gatherings reflected not just festivity but also the deep cultural ties that continue to thrive in the region. As the lanterns dim and the echoes of fireworks fade, the spirit of the Lunar New Year lingers—ushering in a year of hope, harmony, and renewed fortune.