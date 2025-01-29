Chinese New Year: What the Year of the Snake holds for 2025

As 2024 winds down, many are already looking ahead, wondering what 2025 will bring.

Will it be a year of prosperity and growth? Or will it be fraught with challenges?

According to renowned BaZi and Feng Shui expert, Master Judith McKenzie of Judith Eugenio Global Bazi and Feng Shui Consultancy, the answer lies in the intricate dance of elemental energies.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, McKenzie delved into the astrological and elemental influences that will shape 2025, the Year of the Snake.

Unlike conventional zodiac forecasts that focus solely on animal signs, McKenzie analyzed the relationship between the year’s dominant elements—wood and fire—and their impact on global and personal energy trends.

READ:

Chinese New Year: Feng Shui expert shares secrets to prosperity for 2025

DOLE issues pay rules for Chinese New Year holiday on Jan 29

Wood and Fire: A natural harmony or a hidden conflict?

The year 2025 is governed by two key elements: wood and fire. In the cycle of elements, wood fuels fire, which, McKenzie explained, creates a seemingly harmonious relationship.

“With this supportive cycle, one might assume that 2025 will be a good year. However, a closer look at the hidden elements within the Snake sign reveals a more complex story,” she said.

In the ancient Chinese system of BaZi, the Snake carries not just fire but also metal and earth. This is where the tension arises.

“Metal is the natural enemy of wood,” McKenzie said.

“So while the fire element may suggest vitality and enthusiasm, the presence of metal lurking within the Snake introduces an underlying instability. This could manifest as hidden conflicts, political tensions, or even unexpected disruptions,” she added.

A year of movement, deception, and economic shifts

McKenzie noted that the snake was considered a “traveling star” in BaZi astrology, which would mean 2025 would bring significant movement.

“This could signal a rise in tourism, more people relocating, or even economic shifts due to increased global mobility,” she said.

However, the snake is also known for its association with deception, secrecy, and gossip.

“Expect an increase in scandals, misinformation, and power struggles,” McKenzie warned. “For those in leadership or high-profile positions, 2025 will be a year where their integrity will be tested.”

Despite these challenges, the fire element also carries positive energy.

“Fire represents happiness, confidence, and economic activity,” she explained. “We might see renewed optimism in business, stock markets, and even cryptocurrency investments.”

Personal implications: Who will be most affected?

While global trends offer a general outlook, McKenzie explained that individual experiences in 2025 would depend on personal birth charts.

She noted that those born in the Year of the Pig or during November should prepare for significant life changes, which could manifest as career transitions, job relocations, or personal growth.

According to McKenzie, the energy of the Snake will encourage movement and transformation in their lives.

“People born in the Year of the Pig—or those born in November—should brace for major life changes,” she said. “This could mean career shifts, job relocations, or personal transformations. The energy of the Snake will push them toward movement and evolution.”

Health-wise, she advises these individuals to take extra care of their immune systems, blood circulation, and heart.

“Since 2025 lacks strong water energy, hydration, and self-care will be key,” she said.

How to navigate 2025’s energy

With a year of both opportunities and hidden risks ahead, McKenzie offered one essential piece of advice: focus on self-growth.

“The best way to counter the challenges of 2025—whether it’s gossip, deception, or personal obstacles—is by strengthening your mindset and emotions. If you elevate yourself beyond negativity, it can’t touch you,” she said.

For those looking to understand their personal destiny, McKenzie recommended getting a full BaZi reading rather than relying on generalized zodiac predictions.

“Your year of birth is just one part of the equation. To truly know how 2025 will affect you, you need to consider your full birth chart—year, month, day, and hour,” she added.