Cebuano Pingoy forgoes final playing year with Adamson

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuano guard Jerie Marlon “Koko” Pingoy is foregoing his final year of eligibility playing for the Adamson Soaring Falcons to pursue his college degree.

He made the announcement through social media on Wednesday afternoon, January 30, 2019.

When asked what his reasons were, the 24-year old relayed he needs to focus on his studies, especially when he is so close to getting a degree in Business Marketing.

“Mahirap kapag walang diploma,” said Pingoy via a chat with this writer through messenger.

Pingoy averaged just 3.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in limited minutes but was still a key cog in Adamson’s run to the Final Four, where they fell to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, in spite having a twice-to-beat advantage.

“Sayang din naman, libre na nga ang studies eh. Konti na lang talaga na tiis,” added Pingoy, who finally found his niche in Adamson after a brief stint in Ateneo.

Although basketball remains a huge part of his life, Pingoy explained that he wants to do this in order to fulfill a promise he made to his parents.

“Yun lang talaga ang request ng parents ko sa akin, that I graduate,” he said.

In his post, he thanked those that supported him through his journey.

“To Ateneo de Manila University, it has been a journey being part of the Blue Eagle basketball team. I can’t thank Ateneo enough for giving me the chance to play and show I still have it,” read Pingoy’s message.

He also thanked Adamson University for giving him “a second home.”

“To Adamson University, thank you for being with me for a short period of time. You never knew how grateful I am to be once called a Soaring Falcon. I fell short but this is not the end. Thank you for giving me a second home.” /bjo