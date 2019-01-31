Strengthening environment protection

Last Monday was extraordinary. It was the first time for me in decades to be part of the solemn flag-raising activity led by Cebu Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino and at the Cebu Provincial Capitol at that.

Happening a day after the bombing at the Jolo Cathedral, seeing our flag hoisted to the top in such tumultuous times evoked intense feelings.

It likewise induced memories of childhood when every morning, from Monday to Friday, as schoolchildren, we would line up to participate in the flag-raising ceremony. Love of country and deep reverence for our flag were forever etched in our hearts.

My Oceana colleagues and I were there to deliver, on behalf of partners like the Office of the Ombudsman, the UN Environment, and Tony Oposa, Jr., the Certificate of Recognition and Appreciation to the Cebu Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) through Mr. Rodel Bontuyan and to Mr. Jayson Lozano for the exemplary work in protecting our oceans and the livelihood of our artisanal fisherfolks. Cebu provincial officials led by Governor Davide were recognized earlier.

Not many are aware of Cebu’s leadership in ensuring enforcement of our fisheries laws in coordination with our national agencies. It is likewise the first province, to our knowledge, to have integrated and localized the strong features of the Fisheries Code, as amended by RA 10654, in 2015. It has given honorarium to the deputized Bantay Dagat, a feat that not many can claim credit for. It has likewise formalized its partnership with public and civil society sector under a Memorandum of Agreement executed in 2018 to revitalize coastal law enforcement, protect marine resources and promote food security and for resiliency against natural or human-induced hazards.

This strong collaboration among stakeholders and mainstreaming rewards system are very important as there are so many challenges that confront us in this era of great uncertainty amid ironically, information explosion.

The declaration of two rivers in Cebu City as “biologically dead” should trigger multi-stakeholder action to let them heal and not be subjected to further aggravation, such as being made the dumping ground of discarded materials or an area where dumping-and filling of materials can happen.

With the hype on the rehabilitation of Manila Bay, it is high time to rethink our role in strengthening the protection of our natural life support systems, and with it, our very own survival.