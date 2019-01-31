Man killed in San Fernando buy-bust shootout; police eye link to Sabalones group

Cebu City, Philippines – One died after a buy-bust operation resulted to a shootout between law enforcers and an alleged drug suspect in Barangay San Isidro in San Fernando town, Cebu, on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

The casualty was identified as Roed Cabrera, who was the subject of the buy-bust operation conducted by the San Fernando Police Station.

Investigators are still confirming reports that Cabrera was allegedly a hitman of the Sabalones group, which is led by self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

Cabrera is believed to be the driver of former Barangay San Isidro Councilor Neil Abella, who was shot dead last April in Cebu City.

Abella was accused of having been involved in the illegal drugs trade, with links to Sabalones.

According to investigators, Cabrera, who was in his 40s, was rushed to a nearby public hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The San Fernando Police Station received the shooting alarm around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators are still on the crime scene as of press time to gather more information. /bjo, dbs