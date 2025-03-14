Carl Jammes Martin’s March fight moved to April

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Rising Filipino boxing star Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin has officially ascended to the No. 1 contender spot in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight division.

With his rapid rise in the rankings, speculation swirled that Martin could be next in line to challenge Japanese superstar and undisputed world super bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue. However, those rumors were quickly dispelled when Inoue confirmed that he will instead face No. 2-ranked Ramon Cardenas in his highly anticipated return to the United States on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As for Martin, he is set to take on Colombian veteran Jose “El General” Sanmartin in a rescheduled bout this April at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The fight was initially slated for March but was postponed to a later date.

The 25-year-old Martin is currently training in the United States at Knuckleheads Boxing Gym under the guidance of MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons. He has been highly active in 2024, securing back-to-back knockout victories in Mexico against Anthony Jimenez Salas and Ruben Garcia—wins that played a crucial role in his rise to the top of the WBO rankings.

Martin remains unbeaten with a flawless record of 25 wins, including 20 knockouts. However, he faces his toughest challenge yet in Sanmartin, a seasoned fighter with 45 professional bouts under his belt. The Colombian boasts a record of 35 wins (21 by knockout), nine losses, and one draw.

Sanmartin last stepped into the ring in August 2023, suffering a unanimous decision loss to rising American prospect Elijah Pierce in Atlanta, Georgia.

A victory over Sanmartin could put Martin in prime position for a world title shot later this year—possibly against Inoue, should the Japanese champion successfully defend his title against Cardenas.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP