Prospex watches up for grab at the 6th Dive Against Debris Organized by Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

The 6th annual Dive Against Debris is rewarding volunteer divers with a chance to go home with a Prospex Watch by Seiko on 16th February 2018.

Organized by Crimson Resort & Spa, Mactan, dive against debris gathers over 100 divers every February for an annual clean-up dive and marine survey along the Hilutungan Channel and the resort’s marine reserve.

“We’re expecting the same if not a bigger number of divers and free divers this year. And we’re very fortunate to have found a wonderful partner, Seiko, to provide a good opportunity to reward these divers with a chance to own one of the two watches they will be giving out on the day of the dive” shares Didier Belmonte, General Manager of Crimson in Mactan.

Registration and participation to the clean-up dive and marine survey is free. Tickets to join the

raffle to win one of the Prospex watches and PADI merchandise is at P100. Funds collected from

the ticket sales will be donated to the Giant Clam protection project and to Project Aware to

support both their causes.

Apart from the clean-up, divers will also need to record and report underwater condition including bleaching of corals, sediments underwater, species that may be taking over the natural inhabitants of the area and other significant information which is then reported to the Project Aware website for global consolidation of information.

A data that may be publicly access to access the current health of the marine environment in the different parts of the world.

Dive Against Debris is made possible by PADI, Project Aware and supported by the city of Lapu- Lapu.

To join Dive Against Debris, email mactan.slm@crimsonhotel.com. Registration is free.