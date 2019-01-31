Capitol Site shooting: Gunman shoots, wounds former security guard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former security guard was shot and wounded by a lone gunman at past 7 p.m. in Barangay Capitol Site in Cebu City on Thursday, January 31.

Victor Cataytay suffered a gunshot wound in the right shoulder and was rushed by paramedics to the hospital for treatment, said Inspector Gomercendo Mandawe, deputy precinct commander of the Abellana Police Precinct, in an interview on Thursday, January 31.

Mandawe said that initial investigation showed that the victim was having the tire of his motorcycle fixed at a vulcanizing shop along Capitol Access Road, Sitio PoVnce, Barangay Capitol Site, when he was attacked.

A witness told Mandawe that Cataytay was near the vulcanizing shop when a lone gunman on foot approached him, pulled out a gun and fired at Cataytay.

The gun misfired when the assailant pulled the trigger the first time but on the second try the gun fired, wounding Cataytay’s right shoulder.

The gunman then fled from the crime scene after the attack.

Police and paramedics, who were informed of the shooting, rushed the wounded Cataytay to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Police were still investigating the latest shooting incident in Cebu City this month./dbs