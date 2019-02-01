SHS-AdC to vie in Oroquieta Cityhood Soccer Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) secondary football team will be leaving tonight, February 1, to see action in the 1st Oroquieta Cityhood Soccer Football Cup 2019 from February 2 to 5 in Misamis Occidental.

This will be part of the Magis Eagles’ preparation as they will once again represent Mandaue City to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet which will be held in Dumaguete City from February 17 to 22, according to head coach Oliver “Bingbing” Colina.

The team will be defending the CVIRAA secondary football title which they won last year and hopes to once again represent Central Visayas to the 2019 Palarong Pambansa which will be held in Davao City this summer.

In Oroquieta, the team will be manned by team captain John Veloso, Christian Lumapas, Mushashi Ayabe, Shq Amoyan, Anthony Mandaue, Nathan Bajarias, Julian Cabatingan, Keith Fernandez, Zachary Frias, Miguel Galang, Eymard Golosino, Richard Osmeña, Hans Paglinawan, John Rufin, Matthew Suico, Iverson Almonte, Niellson Villaver, Yushiki Yamaguchi, Kiann Partosa and Leo Maquiling.

According to Colina, the team is not yet 100 percent ready for the regional meet and that he is letting them play in Oroquieta as part of their training.

“Wala me ma kontra dri nga same age kay mostly off season tanan. Then, gi invite sad me didto for this tournament,” said Colina.

(We don’t have opponents here who are of the same age as them because most of the other teams are off season. Then, we also got invited for this tournament.)

The team has been having friendly games against men’s teams in Donsacredale, Makoto and Leylam FC.

Colina hopes that the team will be 100 percent ready when they get back here after the Oroquieta tournament.

“All correction sa mga mistake and maybe kung naa adjusment sa mga position,” said Colina of his plan for the team when they return home. ” Kung naa man gane and maybe depende lang jud sa ila performance didto.”

(Correction of their mistakes and maybe adjustment of their position of there is a need. It will depend on their performance there.)

The Magis Eagles will go up against teams from Ozamis City, Dipolog City, Misamis Occidental, Oroquieta City, Tangub City and Cagayan de Oro City.

The team will be accompanied by Colina, assistant coaches Martin Ferrer, Dan Villarico and Jun Santilla, goalkeeping coach Jojo Tapia and phyiotherapist Mark Uy. /bjo