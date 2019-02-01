Candidates’ tarps on utility posts in Cebu City must be taken down, ask opposition councilors

‘s

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Opposition councilors in Cebu City are calling on all candidates in the May polls to take down tarpaulins hanging on utility posts around the city and comply with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) regulations on posting of campaign materials.

Councilor Raymond Garcia said they received reports that some tarpaulins in support of candidates for the upcoming midterm elections, including one from their own party Barug, were hung along stoplights and electrical posts.

“Kahibawo man unta ta nga illegal na ang pagbutang og tarps sa mga poste, traffic light. But I don’t blame the candidates because we really cannot control the supporters who may be putting up the tarpaulins,” said Garcia.

Garcia urged the candidates to take the initiative and tear down these tarps and show others that they know how to follow Comelec regulations.

According to Comelec, campaign materials must only be placed in designated areas in the barangays. Utility posts, power lines, traffic signages, and stoplights are off limits to campaign tarpaulins and other campaign materials.

“This is campaign period, this is election time. At least ipakita nato nga we are the leaders of the community,” said oppostion Councilor Joel Garganera.

Councilor Joy Pesquera, for her part, revealed she personally called the attention of a partymate when she saw the latter’s tarpaulin hanging on a post along a street in Cebu City.

Pesquera said she was also concerned that the tarpaulins seen hanging on posts have become safety hazards, as they tend to cover signposts that are essential to drivers in identifying traffic directions, such as the “slow down” or the “blind turn” signs.

Pesquera added that as candidates who promise to serve to the public, candidates must be able to put the safety of the public furst before their own interests. /elb