Cebu City cops net P600K shabu in Sambag buy-bust operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City police showed no letup in its anti-illegal drug campaign this Saturday as they confiscated P600,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

The drug bust in Barangay Sambag 1 came a day after they confiscated a P6.9 million drug haul in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Duljo Fatima on Friday, February 1.

Read more: P6.9M shabu seized from a new drug personality in Cebu City

In the Sambag 1 operation, Abellana Police Precinct led by Inspector Gomersendo Mandawe arrested Debbie Ann Sabridosode, 27, of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City after she was caught with 90 grams of suspected shabu.

Mandawe said that the confiscated drugs had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P600,000.

He also said that after receiving reports of Sabrisode’s illegal activities, they started monitoring her illegal activities for two weeks.

Then on Saturday morning, they conducted the buy-bust operation against her.

Sabrisode was detained at the Abellana Police Precinct’s detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs