Bangsamoro Organic Law Plebiscite: PRO-7 sends 325 security personnel to Lanao del Norte

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 325 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7) were deployed to Lanao del Norte earlier today, February 2, to serve as security and augmentation personnel during the conduct of the Bangsamoro Organic Law plebiscite scheduled on Wednesday, February 6.

A send-off Mass was celebrated at 11:30 a.m. today for the men and women of RMFB-7 at their parade ground at the Camp Ceperino Genovia in Barangay Bahay, Sibonga town in southern Cebu.

The send-off ceremonies followed at 1 p.m.

In a Facebook post at 6 p.m. today, RMFB-7 said that Police Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) also attended the gathering.