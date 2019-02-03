A room full of dreams: Architecture exams Top 1 Justine Lei Ramos’ key to success

By Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio | February 03,2019 - 09:41 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A room covered with notes and review materials became the personal sleeping space of Architect Justine Lei Germino Ramos before she topped the recent Architecture licensure examinations.

This was revealed by her brother, Sean Ramos, on a Facebook post showing sneak peaks of Justine’s room.

The post was captioned, “All the hard work and sleepless nights had paid off! This is my sister’s room. Top 1 in 2019 Architecture Licensure Examination.”

Justine’s room was covered from floor to ceiling with review notes and drawings, which prepared her for the licensure examinations that was held on January 25 to 27, 2019.

Sean told Cebu Daily News Digital that the method worked as his sister bested more than 1200 other passers of the licensure exams.

The 27-year-old graphic designer cannot contain his pride for his sister whom he shares the love for design.

“I just wanted to show the public how my sister studied for the exams. She makes me very proud,” he said.

Sean said that he watched his sister study 14 hours a day at the Cebu City Public Library, or Rizal Library to locals, and go home to continue studying inside her review notes-covered room.

“She worked hard for this. She deserved this,” he said in Cebuano.

Sean did not expect his post to turn viral with over 30,000 reactions, 21,000 shares, and 6,400 comments.

He said that he only wanted to share the study methods of Justine to inspire others.

Sean said he is happy and grateful to the people who spread positivity through his post.

“I hope you are all inspired by my sister’s hard work,” was Sean’s message to the netizens. /elb