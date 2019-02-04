LOOK: Images from the demolition in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero
By Benjie Talisic |February 04,2019 - 11:04 AM
Cebu City, Philippines – The Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (Probe) resumed its demolition of shanties in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero, here on Monday, February 4, 2019.
The demolition was led by Raquel Arce, the Chief of Probe.
Here are some of the images during the demolition:
