No shortcuts in being top realtor, says Leuterio Realtor and Brokerage founder 

Cebu City, Philippines – Bringing home an award is synonymous with being rewarded for one’s diligence, patience, and excellence in making the dream work.

For Anthony Leuterio, bringing home the ‘Realty of the Year’ award for Leuterio Realtor and Brokerage was both a moment of delight and gratefulness, knowing that the people behind the success have reached another milestone for the company.

“I am earnestly grateful for this recognition given by Grand Land President Ryan Go, who has been very supportive to us to repeatedly reach this feat,” Leuterio said.

Grand Land Inc., the residential property arm of the Gaisano Grand Group of Companies, gave the award during their Brokers night held at the Grand Land Convention Center in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City last February 2, 2019 in a Crazy Rich Asians-themed party.

Becoming a top realtor

For Leuterio, becoming a top realtor for three consecutive years has no shortcut. It requires a good amount of determination, trust towards your agents, and honesty.

“You have to be honest with your buyers because they gave you their trust on their investments and that is a big responsibility to fill,” said Leuterio.

“I also value teamwork and partnership with my team because we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he added.

According to Leuterio, he started his realty company by accident.

Leuterio, a graduate of Computer Science at the University of San Jose-Recoletos, said he was mostly into direct selling before taking the leap of starting his own reality company.

“A lot of people have been asking to me that they wanted to buy properties and so I saw the potential and the rest is history,” said Leuterio.

From starting off with merely 5 agents in 2006, Leuterio has now over 16,000 agents and 31 branches in the Philippines and invested more than P200 million on software aimed to train agents.

Leuterio also owns Filipino Homes, the largest comprehensive real estate solutions portal in the Philippines, providing one-stop-shop services for real estate buyers and sellers.

“The tips I can give to aspiring brokers if to focus on your mission, and stand on it, especially on good ethics and practices; Work hard, train, and embrace change, ” Leuterio said. /bjo