Magis Eagles runner up in Oroquieta Cityhood Soccer Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) secondary football team came home with first runner-up honors in the 1st Oroquieta Cityhood Soccer Football Cup 2019, which ended on Tuesday, February 5, in Oroquieta, Misamis Occidental.

The Magis Eagles, who will be representing Mandaue City in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet which will be happening from February 17 to 22 in Dumaguete City, finished second to champions Cagayan de Oro after accumulating a total of 11 points off a 3-2-1 win-draw-loss record.

The tournament was played in a league type format and the team with the most number of points went on to become the champion.

The Magis Eagles lost to Cagayan de Oro, 1-0.

The Magis Eagles capped their out-of-town stint with a 3-1 dismantling of Misamis Occidental. Their other wins were against home team Oroquieta City (3-1) and Tangub City (8-0).

They drew their matches against Ozamiz City (0-0) and Dipolog City (1-1). /bjo