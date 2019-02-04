Big savings in SM City Consolacion 3 Day Sale

The most-awaited mallwide sale is happening in SM City Consolacion on February 15 to 17. Enjoy non-stop shopping and get a chance to win one of three Suzuki Skydrive Sport motorcycles during the raffle draw.

Joining the raffle draw is so easy. Every P1000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any mall establishments entitle a shopper to one (1) raffle coupon.

Enjoy Prestige Friday Exclusives the whole day of February 15. Promo is only for SM Prestige cardholders. Get 5% off on great selections and 10% off on regular priced items when you shop in Ace Hardware, Miniso, SM Appliance, Surplus, and The SM Store.

A special treat awaits SM Advantage, SM Prestige and BDO Rewards cardholders for the SMAC Saturday Exclusives from 9AM to 12NN on February 16. Shop in Ace Hardware, Miniso, SM Appliance, Surplus, The SM Store, and Watsons, and get extra 10% off.

Mark your calendars on February 17 for the Sunday SMAC Exclusives! Get extra 10% off on existing discounts from 5PM to 7PM only.

As an added treat for shoppers, get 2 raffle coupons when you shop on Saturday and Sunday.

Mall is open from 10AM to 10PM on February 15 and 17, and 9AM-10PM on February 16.

Block your schedules, write down your shopping list, and be ready for non-stop shopping and entertainment. For details and more updates, please call 2600132 or like SM City Consolacion (Official) page on Facebook.