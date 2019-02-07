New Messenger app feature allows one to delete messages

Cebu City, Philippines – A new feature on the famous Messenger app has everybody buzzing.

No more ”wrong send” messages to your contacts on your messenger account, because this new feature launched on February 5 now allows you to remove a message you sent to the wrong group or person.

Now, you can simply click on the message you want to remove and select the option “Remove for everyone” or “Remove for You”.

You will have up to 10 minutes to remove a message after it is sent, though.

The new feature can be used once your messenger app is updated to the latest version.

More details about the new feature can be found at messengernews.fb.com. /bjo