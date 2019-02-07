Reluya ambush update: Police look at ballistic exam as evidence vs suspects

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investigators are now comparing the bullets recovered from the scene of the ambush of San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya and those found following the shootout with Jerome Labitad, a primary suspect in the incident.

Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said they have requested for a ballistic examination from the Philippine National Police’s regional crime laboratory here.

“We are now waiting for the cross-matching and ballistic examination na ginagawa nang yung RCLO (Regional Crime Laboratory Office). In close coordination naman kami with the RCLO,” said Abrugena.

Initial findings from the police showed that 73 bullets from an M16 rifle were fired when gunmen waylaid the van carrying Reluya, and five others, last January 22 at Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

Three died in the ambush – Councilor Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya, the president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in San Fernando and the mayor’s husband; Allan Bayot, the driver; and Ricky Monterona, the town’s investment officer. The mayor, along with two of her staff, survived the attack.

A week later, police engaged in an hour-long gun battle with Labitad in Barangay Kampo 4, also in Talisay City, after the latter reportedly fired back to avoid arrest.

Labitad, at that time, was the subject of an arrest warrant involving another case. Police recovered shells from an M16 from the area.

Aside from Labitad, the police also named Felix Abacajan Jr., a former village councilor in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City, as one of the alleged gunmen behind the ambush of Reluya.

Abrugena said the results of the ballistic examination may serve as evidence against Labitad and Abacajan.

“Kasi hindi namin alam if yung firearm narecover nang RCLO (sa Barangay Kampo 4) was fired. Kaya nagdumepedende sa fired cartridges at kaya ballistic examination yung nirequest namin,” he said./ elb