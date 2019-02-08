Intensity 3 earthquake felt in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An Intensity 3 earthquake rocked Cebu at around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, February 8.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivocs), Intensity 3, which was felt in Cebu City, is an earthquake than can be felt by people indoors especially in upper floors while hanging objects may swing moderately.

Phivolcs identified the epicenter of the earthquake at General Luna, Surigao del Norte.

The magnitude 5.9 earthquake was felt at Intensity 5 at the epicenter in General Luna as well as in Surigao City.

Giagoog City in Misamis Oriental felt an Intensity 4 quake.

Aside from Cebu City, Intensity 3 was also felt in Cagayan de Oro City and Borongan City in Eastern Samar.

Intensity 2 was felt in Catbalogan City in Samar while Intensity 1 was felt in Kidapawan City in Cotabato, Lapu-lapu City in Cebu, Argao town in Cebu, and Alabel town in Sarangani. /elb