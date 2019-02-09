Mandaue Comelec Officer tells candidates: Control your supporters

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines–While Mandaue City candidates have remained civil with each other, their supporters have become extremely active on social media to campaign for their supported candidates or throw accusations against the other camp.

There have been several Facebook accounts which post updates of activities participated by their supported candidates or make exposés against their opponents. Newly created FB accounts include among others the Jonas Cortes Solid Supporters and the Luigi Quisumbing Supporters – LQS Mandaue City.

Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde, the Mandaue City election officer, said that their strong social media presence has become a growing source of concern for her office.

Gujilde said that if their social media activities remain uncontrolled, this could lead to a possible dispute against members of the opposing camps.

“I urge the candidates to control your supporters and maintain a peaceful elections,” Gujilde said in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

Gujilde said that the candidates and their supporters should not burn bridges during the election season because “the elections is just passing.”

“Let’s not destroy relationships,” she added.

Read more: Candidates urged to register their online campaign before start of election campaign period

The Central Visayas offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec-7) and the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) has placed Mandaue City under the Election Watchlist Areas (Ewas).

The city was given a yellow alert status because if its huge voting population of around 200,000.

Gujilde, however, clarified that the classification does not necessarily mean that there is presence of violence or armed groups in the city.

“Judgement call man na nato with the PNP and AFP, not that there is presence of violence or armed groups but for precautionary measures lang kay medyo intense ang political rivalry (sa Mandaue City),” she added.

Two former allies – incumbent Mayor Luigi Quisumbing and former mayor and now sixth district Rep. Jonas Cortes – are vying for the mayoral seat in the May 2019 midterm election.

Quisumbing’s camp has accused Cortes of irregularities especially in the disposal of city-owned lots when he was still mayor. Cortes, on the other hand, has accused mayor Quisumbing of the termination of his supporters who used to be employed at City Hall./dcb