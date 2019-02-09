Gov’t soldiers after suspected rebels who fled from Mabinay encounter

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Command (Centcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is now conducting a hot pursuit operation against suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) following an encounter with the communist rebels in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental on Friday afternoon, February 8.

A Centcom press release issued today, January 9, said that the encounter happened in Sitio Baliw, Barangay Bagtic, Mabinay town around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The firefight happened after soldiers acted on information received from some concerned citizens, who reported the presence of suspected rebels, who were said to be trying to set up a base camp in their community.

“We were able to hit the enemy for about 30 minutes and later pushed them out of the encounter site recovering several items such as one M16 rifle with 11 magazines, one Anti-Personnel Mine, one rifle grenade, one commercial radio, personal belongings, and subversive documents,” said Lieutenant Colonel Patricio Tomales, the commanding officer of the 15th Infantry Batallion.

The Centcom press release said that no one from the government’s side was injured or killed during their gun battle, but soldiers saw blood traces which made them conclude that they managed to wound some of their enemies. /dcb