Talisay Aquastars sweep their way to  Samsam Gullas Cup title

Carcar City, Cebu – The Talisay Aquastars reigned supreme in the Samsam Gullas Cup: Legacy Cup as they manhandled the Carcar Lechoneros, 87-59, in Game Two to sweep the best-of-three finals on Friday, February 8, 2019, here at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

The title is the cherry on top of another sweep for Talisay City, which went through the entire tournament without suffering a single loss, much like they did in the 2018 Governor’s Cup.

The Aquastars imposed their will in the second half as a 17-10 burst in the third finally gave them some separation, 54-41, with just 10 minutes of action left.

The fourth canto was all Talisay City as they exploded with a 33-18 onslaught to capture the crown in emphatic fashion.

Raffy Bacasmas and Jay Deiparine — who was named as the league’s Most Valuable Player — led the charge for Talisay City with 18 points each, the former grabbing 11 boards and the latter dishing off nine assists.

Keaton Taburnal added 16 while Michael Tabay put up 15 to help Talisay keep their dominance.

Deiparine and his teammate, John Villabrille, were also named to the league’s Mythical Five, along with Carcar’s Rey Alfeche, Minglanilla’s Lyle Eredera and San Fernando’s Ronaldo Geraldino. /bmjo