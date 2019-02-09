Minor caught with suspected shabu in Suba, held, turned over to Operation Second Chance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A minor, who was allegedly caught in the act of selling suspected shabu, by a joint police team on foot patrol in Barangay Suba in Cebu City, was held and turned over to Operation Second Chance on Saturday, February 9.

A team from the Regional and City Force Mobile Company and the San Nicolas Police Precinct, who were on foot patrol in Belgium Street, Barangay Suba at past 4 p.m., held the 17-year-old boy and arrested his alleged 25-year-old customer, Gino Flores, after the team chanced upon Flores allegedly buying suspected shabu from the teenager, said Chief Inspector Kenneth Paul Albotra, San Nicolas Police Precinct chief, during an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

The joint police team confiscated 11 sachets of suspected shabu allegedly from the teenager including the sachet of suspected shabu that the teenager allegedly sold to Flores.

Flores was detained at the San Nicolas Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges while the teenager was turned over to Operation Second Chance, a facility for children in conflict with the law or youth offenders./dbs