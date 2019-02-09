Boy caught handing over suspected shabu to detainee-pal inside police precinct detention cell

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 16-year-old boy, who was visiting a friend detained at the San Nicolas Police Precinct detention cell, was allegedly caught handing over a wallet containing suspected shabu to his friend at past 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9.

The boy was held after it was found out that the wallet contained eight packets of suspected shabu, and he was later turned over to the Operation Second Chance, a facility for youth offenders, said SPO2 Edgardo Eric Emia, San Nicolas Precinct desk officer, during an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

This was the first incident involving a minor and illegal drugs that the San Nicolas Police Precinct encountered for the day.

Two hours later in Barangay Suba, a joint team including members of the San Nicolas Police Precinct on foot patrol chanced upon two persons and caught them in the act of engaging in the illegal drug trade, and one of those held was a 17-year-old boy.

In the detention cell incident, Emia said that the boy was visiting a friend, Jun Ramas, 20, who was detained for possession of illegal drugs at the precinct detention cell.

He said that he allowed the boy to visit his friend because it was still visiting time for detainees.

But he said that while the boy and Ramas were talking, PO1 Floro Lada happened to pass by and allegedly saw the boy hand over a wallet to Ramas.

Lada said that he then asked Ramas what the boy handed over to him, and that this should have been checked first by him before it had to be given to him.

He said that he asked Ramas to hand over the wallet to him so that he could check it.

He said at first Ramas did not heed his order, but the detainee eventually handed over the wallet to him.

Lada said he was surprised to find eight packets of suspected shabu inside the wallet.

The boy was then held and was later turned over to Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

When sought for comment, Ramas said that he did not know that the wallet had illegal drugs inside.

He also said that he did not tell the boy to bring him the contraband inside the jail./dbs