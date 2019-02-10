EMB-7 to city gov’t : Give private firms chance to help solve Cebu City’s waste problems

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is encouraged to give private operators a chance to help the city to manage its wastes.

William Cuñado, Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) regional director, said that city government should not make it difficult for these private operators to help Cebu City address its waste problem.

“Niclaim ta nga naay problema sa solid waste management. Ngano ato man lisod-lisoron ang mga ganahan motabang niini?” said Cuñado, who was referring to the operator of the Binaliw landfill, ARN Builders, who was still waiting for the approval of the Solid Waste Management Board of the city to become fully operational.

The EMB-7 had already given the Binaliw landfill operator a permit for the collection and treatment of wastes in the city.

However, Cuñado said that the city’s Solid Waste Management Board would also require other permits.

The Binaliw Landfill is situated in a 1.7 hectare lot owned by ARN Builders. The landfill is also inside the 15 hectare property of the operator in the barangay.

Cuñado also assured the City Council that they had been continuously monitoring the Binaliw property if the operator had followed regulations of a sanitary landfill and solid waste treatment facility.

He also asked the Cebu city government, especially the Cenro (City Environment and Natural Resources Office), to monitor the property as well.

Cuñado said that regulating the Binaliw landfill was not only the sole responsibility of the EMB-7 but also of the city government.

He said that the landfill had also been regulated by the Cenro and the city government could not claim disinformation on the project with a city department directly regulating the landfill as well.

He was referring to some Cebu City councilors allegations of the EMB-7 not being transparent in the Binaliw project.

“Naa man silay (LGU) responsibility ani. Di man gud ni regulated lang nato. Nagrelease man sad silag permits. If naay violations, they should be the first to know,” said Cuñado, who belied transparency allegations against the EMB-7.

Councilors Joel Garganera and Pastor Alcover, Jr. claimed on Friday, February 8, that ARN Builders, the developer of the Binaliw property, have constructed a waste-to-energy facility that had yet to be approved by the city and the EMB-7.

But Cuñado said that he had heard that ARN Builders was planning to build a waste-to-energy facility there, but the permit they had given to the operator was for the collection and treatment of solid wastes in the city.

Since the EMB-7 had already inspected the Binaliw landfill, he also encouraged the city government to do a parallel inspection of the Binaliw landfill, the results of which would be subject to the regulations and ordinances of the city.

“The role of EMB-7 is that of a secretariat guiding the LGU on what to do like kung unsay documentation. Ang LGU gyod maoy naay main role to solving the city’s solid waste,” said Cuñado./dbs