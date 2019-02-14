Celtics rally in 2nd half to end Pistons’ win streak 118-110

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 18 to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Detroit Pistons 118-110 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, Philippine Time).

Hayward added eight assists and five rebounds in his first start since Dec. 21. Al Horford finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Jaylen Brown had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Celtics have won seven out of their last nine. The loss ended the Pistons’ four-game win streak.

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 32 points and eight rebounds. Andre Drummond added 21 points and 17 rebounds.

After trailing by 11 in the first half, Boston outscored Detroit 34-20 in the third quarter and led by as many as 28 in the fourth.

Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving sat for the second straight game with a strained right knee, and Terry Rozier was also sidelined with an illness.

Coach Brad Stevens adjusted to their absences by starting Smart and Tatum in the backcourt and rounded out his lineup with Hayward, Horford and Marcus Morris.