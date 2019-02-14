Embiid fined $25,000 for criticizing referees
NEW YORK — Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for public criticism of referees that included profanity.
The penalty was announced Wednesday (Thursday morning, Philippine Time) by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations.
Embiid’s comments came at the end of his postgame interview following Philadelphia’s 112-109 home loss to Boston on Tuesday.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.