Joy Tabal finds love, proves it’s not a distraction 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some say elite athletes don’t have enough time for love life.

With the training they have to undergo and the pressure of having to deliver in every competition, it does seem impossible for them to squeeze in a little time for love.

But there are some athletes who are able to do so with proper time management.

One of them is Cebuana marathon Olympian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Mary Joy Tabal.

The 29-year-old Tabal, the six-time National Milo Marathon Queen, has been open about her love life as seen in her Instagran and Facebook posts.

She also gamely shared to Cebu Daily News Digital how her relationship started with her boyfriend, Hector Dan Jimenez.

“Our Love story started last Feb. 7, 2018 just a year ago, when I saw a filtered message on my IG that “@raincollins” (Dan’s IG screen name) commented on my stories with a black heart. Out of all the messages I had, didto ko nasangit sa iyahang comment coz for me nakaingun jud ko na ‘ka bitter sad aning tawhana, Feb-ibig pa naman na month unya e black heart ko’” said Tabal.

The “black heart” comment was effective because it prompted a reply from the Philippine marathon queen.

Jimenez, a member of the Philippine Navy, defended himself saying his comment was actually a red heart. They then exchanged screenshots as proof of what they were seeing and it all snowballed from there.

For the 25-year-old Jimenez, it was a dream come true as he had idolized Tabal since 2015.

“I fell in love with her dedication in life. When I courted Joy, I saw l a unique girl with a big goal and yet she accepted me with her busy time. As time passed by, memories were made and I fell in love with everything about Joy,” said Jimenez, who is from Cagayan de Oro City.

They finally became a couple on May 1, 2018.

Tabal said Jimenez came into her life at the right time.

“Dan came into my life with a reason and in a perfect timing. He is the man I dreamed but didn’t expect na matinuod. He brought the sun to shine in my life and he took all the worries and fears that I had,” said Tabal.

She added that Jimenez is a very positive person whom she needs in her life.

“He just knows how to make me smile and laugh. He is very gentleman, he is very sweet and caring. He cares for me and my siblings. Na feel naku na sya ang ne replace ni Papa,” said Tabal of Jimenez.

Tabal’s dad, Rolando Tabal Sr., passed away in December 2017.

On Dan being a distraction, Tabal admitted she thought that it would be a problem.

“But then Dan proved that our love is not and will never be a distraction. We made sure that our love will be each other’s strength, that we will be a partner in life to whatever career we have, we will support each other. And when I saw that my family and his family are both happy for us, then we are on the right track. I just need someone like him to keep me going especially on the other side of life,” said Tabal.

As for those thinking that Jimenez is just riding on Tabal’s popularity, he has this to say.

“I also have my own career and I’m an open person who hates too much drama. When Joy accepted my love, I made a promise to myself that i will support Joy in all aspects as long as it would not distract her and my career. She knows where she’s at in my life and I also advise her to also do what I do. My career to serve the country comes first same as to her career as a national athlete,” said Jimenez. /bmjo