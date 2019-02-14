Cebuana golfer Gabasa takes control in W Express RVF Cup

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuana golfer Junia Gabasa took control in the women’s side despite shooting just a 75 in the third round of the W Express RVF Cup Amateur Golf Championship at Cangolf’s North course in Laguna on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

After being pressed by Eagle Ace Superal and Sofia Chabon during the first two rounds, Gabasa finally shed her challengers, bucking a backside 40 for a 75 and a 222 as Chabon fell back with a 38-41 for a 79 and fell to fourth place at 226.

Young Rianne Malixi and Sofia Legaspi took over at joint second with 224s with the former stringing a 36-37 for a 73 and the latter bouncing back from an opening 39 with a 35 for a 74.

Bernice Olivarez-Ilas remained too far behind at 228 after a 75 while Rafaela Singson, who fumbled with a 78, tied Superal, who dropped with an 81, at 229, now seven strokes behind heading to the last 18 holes of the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Tour and backed Cignal, Metro Pacific and Cangolf.

Dylan Castillo shot a 76 to post a one-stroke edge over Kim Tae Won in boys’ play while Sophia Abarcas made a 79 for a three-shot lead over Mikhaela Constantino in girls’ side of the Special Division as part of the NGAP’s grassroots program that drew bets from Apo Golf and Del Monte. /bmjo