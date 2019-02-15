Buy bust operation that led to death of drug suspect in Tuburan was legitimate – Sinas 

Cebu City, Philippines – Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the buy-bust operation that led to a shootout that killed Gembe Casas in Tuburan town, northern Cebu was legitimate.

In a press conference on Friday, February 15, 2019, Sinas said he was informed by law enforcers from the Tuburan Police Station that Casas was a subject of a buy-bust operation that was carried out on February 8 in Sitio Toong, Barangay Cogon.

“I was told that he (Casas) was the subject of a buy-bust operation. Yes, it is legit,” said Sinas.

The case of Casas was brought up after videos of him struggling for his life inside the Tuburan District Hospital went viral on social media.

Casas reportedly died in the hospital.

Sinas said that Casas allegedly engaged the operatives to a shootout during the operation.

But Sinas said they will be checking if there were any lapses when the operation was conducted.

“We will have it checked if there are any lapses on the buy-bust,” he added. /bmjo