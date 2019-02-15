Dole-7 to strictly implement Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law

CEBU CITY—The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole-7) warns employers they will face stiff penalties for violations of the Republic Act 11058 or the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSH) Law.

Dole-7 Regional Director Johnson Cañete said erring employers could be penalized with a fine of up to P50,000 each day for non-compliance of the OSH law.

Cañete said labor inspectors would start visiting various companies next month to check their compliance to the law.

Dole-7 has been conducting advocacy seminars on the OSH law for three sectors – construction, education and medical sectors.

He said aside from this, Dole-7 would conduct seminars on February 21 for wholesale/retail sector and February 22 shipbuilding and ship repair.

Dole-7 uses the partnership with various tripartite industrial peace councils (TIPCs) and industry tripartite councils (ITC) in the region as tools for communicating about what is expected by the department to ensure safety and health in every workplace, Cañete said during a media briefing.

The implementing rules and regulations of RA 11058, which took effect on January 2019, provide for the penalties that would be imposed for violations under the OSH standards observed during inspections.

He said that the new law and its IRR would show that safety could never be compromised or negotiated amid dangers and risks in the workplace.

The Labor Department Order No. 198 identifies several requirements that companies must comply.

These include orientation for workers prior to work, mandatory training for safety officers and health personnel, putting up safety signages and devices, sanitary and welfare facilities, and information on hazards and risks, among others.

But Cañete stressed that attendance to the orientation would be a requisite before companies could be penalized for OSH violations./dbs