Rescuers work to free pinned driver in Mabolo road accident

By Paul Lauro and Morexette Marie Erram |February 15,2019 - 05:38 PM

CDND photo/Morexette Marie Erram

 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 22-year-old driver of a public utility jeepney (PUJ) was injured after the vehicle he was driving slammed into  a van on Friday afternoon at M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The road accident caused heavy traffic in the Cebu City-bound lane of the highway.

Responders from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) are still in the area to rescue the driver whose lower torso has been pinned at the driver’s seat after the PUJ slammed into the van.

