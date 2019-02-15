Raps filed against laborer, who is accused of rape and caught with drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 33-year-old laborer from a southwestern town in Cebu is in a lot of trouble after rape and possession of illegal drugs complaints were filed against him at the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, February 15.

Nazario Tugahan was arrested on Wednesday, February 13, in his house a few hours after the town police were informed by the father of an 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly molested and raped by the suspect, said PO3 Cyson Obiasada, the town’s police station desk officer, during a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital on Friday, February 15.

Obesiada said that during the arrest, however, two sachets of suspected shabu were allegedly found inside the pockets of the suspect’s shorts.

Tugahan was detained at the detention cell of the town’s police station after his arrest on Wednesday.

On Friday, police filed the two complaints against the suspect at the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office./dbs