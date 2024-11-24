Froilan Maglasang crowned CESAFI’s 3-point king

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Froilan Maglasang cemented his reputation as the top sharpshooter in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24, clinching the 3-point shootout title during the All-Star Sunday on November 24.

Maglasang, the leading scorer for the defending high school champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, outperformed 19 other competitors to claim the coveted title during the competition held at the Cebu Coliseum.

He delivered a stellar performance in the final round, scoring 15 points to edge out AJ Sacayan of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, who managed 11 points in the final round duel.

Both Maglasang and Sacayan advanced to the final after notching 13 points in the second round, while Jim Paul Amistoso of UV led the qualifiers with an impressive 18-point performance.

In the second round, where the top 10 shooters competed, Maglasang matched his first-round total, securing a spot in the final five alongside Sacayan (12 points), Amistoso (16 points), James Paolo Gica of the University of San Carlos (15 points), and Kyle Barrieta of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (11 points).

Maglasang saved his best for last, delivering a tournament-high 17 points in the final five, while Sacayan posted 15 points. Amistoso, Gica, and Barrieta were eliminated after scoring 11, 13, and 9 points, respectively.

After the all-stars, Maglasang will then have to shift his focus to the more important Final Four as the Magis Eagles battle their archrivals, the UV Baby Lancers on November 29, with a twice-to-beat perk as the second seed, while the latter is the third seed.

