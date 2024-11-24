Yong’s buzzer-beater lifts East past West in thrilling showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jake Lordwin Yong of the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters delivered a spectacular performance, capped by a buzzer-beating Hail Mary three-pointer, to lift the East All-Stars to victory over the West All-Stars in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School All-Star Game on Sunday, November 24, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the score knotted at 82-all and only 3.1 seconds remaining, Yong sank an improbable triple from just beyond the logo, securing a dramatic 85-82 win for the East.

The final sequence unfolded after the East committed a costly turnover, giving the West one last chance to clinch the game.

READ: CESAFI: 3-point shootout contestants announced

However, their hopes were dashed when Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s (SHS-AdC) Jelo Mar Rotal’s inbound pass to Roderick Cambarijan Jr. of the University of the Visayas was intercepted by UC’s Stephen Pagalan.

The loose ball found its way to Yong, who, with ice in his veins, sprinted across the court and launched a desperate heave just before the buzzer. As the ball soared through the air, the entire Cebu Coliseum held its breath before erupting into jubilation as it swished through the net.

READ: Cesafi basketball: 4 exciting matches set ahead of All-Star Sunday

ALL-STARS MVP

Yong’s heroics earned him the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. He finished the game with 19 points, 11 of which came in the first half, showcasing his offensive prowess and clutch performance.

Supporting Yong’s efforts for the East were JV Oringo of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, who led all scorers with 20 points, and Fritz Gonzales of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, who added 12 points.

READ: Cesafi unveils stacked rosters for 2024 All-Star showdown

On the other side, the West All-Stars were led by Prince Mallorca from UCLM and Alden Cainglet of the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, who scored 13 points apiece in a valiant but ultimately futile effort.

At the conclusion of the game, Yong, Oringo, Gonzales, Mallorca, and Cainglet were named to the prestigious All-Star “Mythical Five” team, recognizing their exceptional performances.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP