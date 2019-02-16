New name in drug trade caught with P300K shabu in Labangon bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It seems as if the cycle never ends in the drug trade as the police arrested another high-value target, who is also a new name in the police’s list of drug suspects in Cebu City, particularly in Barangay Labangon.

Chief Inspector Keith Andaya, chief of the Labangon Police Precinct, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview on Saturday, February 16, that they had been monitoring for a month the suspect, Jonel Engreso, 19, a resident of Barangay Tejero, who had recently become known in the drug trade in Labangon.

Andaya said that Engreso was arrrested after he was caught with 55 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Saturday morning along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Labangon.

Andaya said that the illegal drugs allegedly confiscated from Engreso had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P374,000.

He said that Engreso’s alleged illegal drug trade would cover Barangay’s Tejero and Labangon.

Aside from Engreso, police also arrested Jan Jan Engreso during the buy-bust operation.

Andaya said that high-value targets were getting younger because they were more likely to be braver and more desperate to take on the roles of arrested or killed drug traders.

“Balik-balik ra gyod na. Madakpan ang usa, naay mupuli niya,” said Andaya.

He said that drugs were still rampant in Labangon and if they would catch one high value target, another would immediately take his place.

“Kung muundang sad mi, mosamot ang droga dinhi. Padayon lang gyod mig pangita asa gyod ni ila source,” said Andaya.

Andaya also said that Engreso had also refused to reveal who his sources of his supply of illegal drugs were.

“Dako ni nga grupo. Naa miy idea asa ni siya naggikan nga sanga sa sindikato pero dili gyod siya motingog,” said Andaya.

Engreso and Dela Torre were detained at the Labangon Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of drug charges./dbs