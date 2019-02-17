Two ‘unique-looking’ stingrays found dead on Asturias’ shores

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The dead bodies of two “unique-looking” stingrays were found on the shorelines of Barangay San Roque in Asturias town, 74.3 kilometers northwest of Cebu City on Sunday morning, February 17.

Jade Mesias, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the town’s Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro), told Cebu Daily News Digital that local fishermen found the lifeless stingrays and reported their discovery to the Menro office at around 7 a.m.

“This is very relevant and interesting kay sa Tañon Strait ta nag atubang unya kahibaw na baya ta diri nga daghan gyud kaayog mga marine mammals, stingrays ug uban pa,” Mesias said.

Asturias is facing the Tañon Strait, the sea which divides mainland Cebu and Negros Island. It is a protected sea scape and known home to diverse marine creatures.

Mesias suspects that the stingrays swam to a hot spring that is also located in Barangay San Roque during the high tide but were unable to return to sea when the water level dropped.

Based on their initial inspection on the stingrays, he said that both did not show any injuries that might have caused its death.

Mesias said that the stingrays weighing about 20 kilograms each were “unique-looking” and relatively bigger compared to the ones that the fishermen would find on their waters. These also had grayish color compared to brownish colored stingrays that would often their coastal areas.

The two stingrays are now stored in a preservation facility in Asturias town while they await the visit of personnel from the Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office on Monday, February 18, to conduct further examination that may determine the cause of its death./dcb