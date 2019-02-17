Six hurt after truck rolls over in Cebu City’s Bonbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six of 12 persons were injured after the Isuzu Elf flatbed truck they were riding on rolled over in Sitio Bandila, Barangay Bonbon in Cebu City at past noon on Sunday, February 17.

Four of those injured suffered cuts and bruises, one injured his forehead and the other one had a fractured elbow, said Harold Alcotin, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) chief operations head, in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

He said that those injured were rushed to the hospital in Cebu City for treatment.

Alcontin also said that a Japanese national was among 12 passengers of the truck when the accident happened at 12:30 p.m.

He said that the Japanese national, however, was not injured.

Initial investigation showed that the group was on the back of the truck when the driver suddenly lost control causing the vehicle to roll over.

Alcontin said that the group were in Barangay Bonbon and were heading to the city when the accident happened.

Aloctin said they were also waiting for updates on the road accident in Bonbon./dbs