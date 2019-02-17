Man linked to drug trade ambushed, killed in Pit-os, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man on the police drug watch was ambushed and killed just meters away from his house in Sitio Upper Centro, Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City on Sunday afternoon, February 17.

Chief Inspector Elizandro Quijano, commander of the Talamban Police Station (Precinct 8) that has jurisdiction over the area, identified the slain man as Joselito Junyo, a resident of Riverwalk Subdivision, which is located inside the Miramonte Subdivision of Camella Homes in Barangay Pit-os.

According to Quijano, Junyo had been in the monitoring list of his precinct’s drug enforcement unit due to his alleged involved in the illegal drug trade. But they have yet to confirm is his death was drug-related, he added.

Junyo had just left his house driving a Toyota Innova when his vehicle was peppered with bullets by two men backriding on separate motorcycles, said Quijano.

Junyo, then wounded, managed to scamper out of his car and rushed to the sidewalk but his assailants went after him and finished him offi.

The four men on the motorcycles fled to still unknown direction. /elb

