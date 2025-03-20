Mini-trade fair showcases OFWs turned entrepreneurs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7) hosted its first-ever mini-trade fair for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the region.

The agency’s Kabayan Trade Fair was held from March 17 to 21 as part of the celebration of National Women’s Month and in support of the agency’s advocacy, “Buy Lokal by OFW.”

Three livelihood beneficiaries were featured as part of the event’s pilot implementation. These include: OFW Rhona Mae Quijano from Carcar City, Cebu, who owns Homemade Banana Chips; OFW Yuri Jordan Cañete from Quiot, Pardo, Cebu City, who owns Ann’s (pastries); and OFW Lisa Rollon from Labangon, Cebu City, who owns Lisa’s Special Kakanin.

Luchel Taniza, DMW-7’s information officer, said in an interview that the trade fair serves as a way to promote effective reintegration into the community.

“It is our mandate to also support our OFW sellers, our OFW business owners. So, this is one way to encourage them to really stay in the country and not go abroad, not return to other countries just to work there,” Taniza said.

Taniza added that they look forward to expanding the trade fair in the coming months.

Among the OFWs-turned-entrepreneurs were Yuri Jordan Cañete and his wife, Mary Ann, who had been overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for the past 15 years.

Recently, however, they decided to return to the Philippines, particularly Cebu, to focus on their small pastry business.

They are among the livelihood beneficiaries of DMW’s program who have sustained their businesses with the help of the agency’s P10,000 livelihood assistance.

Yuri shared that the business was first started by his sister during the pandemic. But when the situation improved in 2022, he decided to come home and take over the business, with his wife following a year later.

“Hopefully, naa mi plan nga maka-establish mi og stall or shop,” Mary Ann said. (Hopefully, we plan to establish a stall or shop.)

According to DMW-7 on Thursday, the participating beneficiaries in the trade fair are set to receive another round of livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE-7), as announced by DOLE-7 Director Roy Buenafe.

In a press release, Buenafe informed DMW-7 that DOLE-7 will also extend assistance to the OFWs who have now returned to their respective communities by providing them with livelihood support.

“Ato ni silang tabangan labi na gyud kadtong nagkinahanglan gyud. For now, we will make these OFW sellers part of our priority would-be beneficiaries,” Buenafe said. (We will help them, especially those who are really in need. For now, we will make these OFW sellers part of our priority beneficiaries.)

Meanwhile, DMW-7 officer-in-charge Regional Director Maria Eloida Cantona expressed that the livelihood assistance would greatly benefit the OFWs.

“Their reintegration into society will not only be effective but also transformative and meaningful,” Cantona said.

The DMW partnered with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA RO-7) and DOLE, a major partner in the simultaneous nationwide release of financial assistance to the Balik-Pinay Balik-Hanapbuhay Program (BPBH) beneficiaries, alongside the Financial Awareness Seminar/Small Business Management Training (FAS/SMBT) held on Monday.

They also collaborated with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in Cebu City and Carcar City for the five-day trade fair.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP