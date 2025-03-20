PMNFT set for AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier vs. Maldives in Clark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) is gearing up for its first major test of the year as it takes on Maldives in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on March 25 at the New Clark City Stadium.

However, the PMNFT will be without several key players, including Gerrit Holtmann, Javi Mariona, Patrick Strauss, and Dylan Demuynck, who are unavailable due to various circumstances.

Holtmann, sidelined by a lingering injury, remains committed to rejoining the national squad once fully recovered, which is expected by June.

The PMNFT made headlines last December after a remarkable AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign that put the Philippines back on the regional football map. The team reached the semifinals for the first time in 52 years, edging Thailand 2-1 in a thrilling first-leg victory before bowing out on aggregate.

Despite missing a few key players, head coach Albert Capellas has assembled a formidable squad, retaining many of the stalwarts from their historic AFF Cup run.

Leading the charge is Sandro Reyes, alongside Bjorn Kristensen, Jarvey Gayoso, Quincy Kammeraad, Paul Tabinas, Michael Kempter, Zico Bailey, Santi Rublico, Alex Monis, Manny Ott, Kevin Ray Mendoza, Julian Schwarzer, Michael Baldisimo, Christian Rontini, Randy Schneider, Scott Woods, Amani Aguinaldo, Josef Baccay, Jesse Curran, Jesper Nyholm, Jefferson Tabinas, and Adrian Ugelvik.

Following the showdown with Maldives, the Philippines will take on Tajikistan on June 10 and face Timor-Leste in back-to-back fixtures on October 9 and 14.

The Azkals will then meet Maldives again on November 18 before concluding their group campaign against Tajikistan on March 31 next year.

The Philippines finds itself in Group A of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, where every match will be crucial in its quest to return to the continent’s biggest stage.

