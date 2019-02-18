Bubble Gang cast films episode in Compostela, Cordova  

Cebu City, Philippines – After their successful concert last February 15, 2019 in Cebu City, the cast of multi-awarded gag show “Bubble Gang” were in Compostela and Cordova to film a new episode.

Cebuano dancer and model Vince Ty confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that the taping was held at Estaca Bay Resort and Nalusuan Island Resort on February 16 and 17, respectively.

“It was fun. I really had a great time with the “Bubble Gang” cast. This is my third time filming with them and I enjoyed every moment,” he said.

It was a great experience for Ty because he was able to bond with the cast.

“Though it was tiring but it was all worth it,” he said.

The most memorable part he had during the two-day taping when they visited Nalusuan Island and ate seafood.

Ty, 30, is a native of Minglanilla, Cebu. He was once part of “Dancing in Tandem” in 2017, a segment in ABS-CBN’s noontime show, “It’s Showtime.”

“Bubble Gang” premiered in 1995.

It stars Michael V., Kim Domingo, Chariz Solomon, Valeen Montenegro, Antonio Aquitania, Paolo Contis, Jackie Rice, Denise Barbacena, Lovely Abella, Sef Cadayona, Betong Sumaya, Mikael Daez, Archie Alemana, Mikoy Morales, Analyn Barro, James Macasero, Roadfill Obeso, Myka Flores, and Diego Llorico. /bmjo