Danao City Police confiscate P2.5M worth of illegal drugs

By Futch Anthony Inso |February 19,2019 - 10:45 AM

Superintendent Maribel Getigan, Danao Police Station chief, talks to reporters about the recent operations against illegal drugs in Danao City.

Cebu City, Philippines – Twelve individuals were apprehended by personnel of the Danao Police Station on Monday, February 18, 2019, in a series of drug operations in the City of the Danao, northern Cebu.

Superintendent Maribel Getigan, Danao Police Station chief, told reporters that they confiscated P2.5 million worth of illegal drugs from operations in the villages (barangay) of Guinacot, Maslog, Taytay, Looc, Tuburan and Suba.
Based on the initial investigation of the police, the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation (CPDRC) is the source of the illegal drugs in the city. /bmjo

