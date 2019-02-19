Danao cops confiscate P2.5M shabu, arrest 12 suspects

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting on the information shared by residents, Danao City policemen implemented a series of buy bust operations in six barangays on Monday which resulted to the confiscation of at least P2.5 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 12 individuals.

Superintendent Maribel Getigan, Danao City Police chief, said that their operations were focused in Barangays Maslog, Guinacot, Tuburan, Suba, Looc, and Taytay.

Getigan said they confiscated a total of eight large packs and 12 medium packs of suspected shabu weighing 378 grams.

She said that they placed the suspects under surveillance for about a week before they implemented their buy bust operations from 4:50 a.m. on Monday, February 18, until 7:10 p.m. of the same day.

Arrested were Claire Almago, Ricky Escodero, Ramises Pepito, Oliver Castillote, Nino Sumalinao, Khit Sta. Teresa, Ramon Mosqueda Jr., Jason Pepito Jr., Arnold Roble, Sherjan Namli, Arnold Montes, and Greg Batucan.

Getigan said that the suspects where small-time paddlers who would source their shabu from a contact who is now detained at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation (CPDRC).

CPDRC Warden Reynaldo Valmoria said they are yet to trace the source of drugs sold in six barangays in Danao City that is located around 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.

“We will coordinate with the police kung kinsa ni ang mga nadakpan ug kinsa ilang mga contact. Sayon na lang na ang pag trace up diri sa sulod kung kahibaw ta kinsa ni sila ang nadakpan,” Valmoria told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Valmoria said they also continue to conduct regular inspections of the inmates detention cells to deter the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the penitentiary while they pay close attention to high profile inmate Alvaro “Baruk” Alvaro.

He said that they would often times confiscate drugs and cellphones from Alvaro’s detention cell. /dcb