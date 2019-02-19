My Boat offers alternative to Metro Cebu land transport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tired of the daily traffic gridlock affecting Metro Cebu roads?

A new sea transport system is offering an alternative mode of transport to commuters who wanted to reach their destinations from as far sa Naga City in southern Cebu to Cebu City without having to spend hours on the road.

MCE Shipping Lines launched on Tuesday afternoon, February 19, its My Boat fleet, a sea transport system consisting of eight 64-seater boats and two 15-seater sea jeepney.

Their operation will officially start next month, said Dr. Nelson Mejia, MCE Shipping Lines chief executive officer.

Mejia said that travel time from Naga City to Cebu will only last 30 minutes on board their 64-seater catamaran-type boats. Its docking area is located at the Naga City port.

Travellers on board their sea jeepneys coming from Minglanilla town and Talisay City will arrive at pier 3 in Cebu City in just 20 minutes and 15 minutes respectively.

“The sea jeepneys are for the shorter trips. 15-seater capacity lang kay di man pod mahimo nga dagko nga boats atong padunggo-on sa mga lungsod kay gagmay ang pantalan,” Mejia told reporters in an interview.

He said that M/B Eiryl, the first of their eight catamaran boats, is now 90 percent complete and will most likely be ready to sail in March.

Mejia said they are already under the periodic inspection phase in acquiring necessary permits from the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

Once operational, their Naga City to Cebu City route will cater to a total of 16 trips daily.

MCE Shipping Lines will invest P10 to P12 million for each of their catamaran boats.

While they await the official start of their operation, Mejia said that they are now finalizing their rates. He said that they are now looking at the viability of collecting P60 for passengers coming from Naga City, P40 for those from Minglanilla town and P25 from Talisay City passengers.

As a long-term plan, Mejia said that they are now conducting surveys to determine viable routes on the northern part of Metro Cebu that may include Liloan town and Danao City./dcb