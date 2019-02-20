DOH-7 to health workers: Public service is top priority

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The regional director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH)-7 has reminded all health facilities and staff to always make public service as top priority, especially when dealing with patients.

“Anaa man na sa atong mandato sa usa ka health facility, number one tan-awon ang serbisyo alang sa mga pasyente. Way laing pinaka-importante nga tawo kundi ang mga pasyente,” said Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of DOH-7.

Bernadas issued this reminder amid the controversy at the Tuburan District Hospital after a video went viral in social media showing a blooded man begging for help, which was supposedly taken by one of the nurses who were supposed to help him but kept their distance allegedly the man was spitting on them. The man eventually died in the same hospital.

The man in the video was identified as Gembe Casas, 23, who was allegedly a drug suspect shot and wounded by the town police during an illegal drugs operation. Based on report, Casas sustained gunshot wounds in his body in a shootout with policemen at Sitio Toong, Barangay Cogon in Tuburan town last February 8.

The family of Casas also claimed that the staff of the hospital did not immediately attend to the needs of their patient, an allegation refuted by the hospital.

But the Provincial Health Office (PHO), after an investigation into the incident, has ordered the dismissal of the three hospital staff involved in the videotaping and spreading on social media of the video of the blooded man. The video showed the man gasping for life while the hospital staff were keeping their distance. At one point, a female voice was heard talking about how she would need to wash her clothes when she would get home.

Bernadas reminded health facilities and staff to always respect the privacy of their patients, as well as hospital operations that are sensitive.

“Kung dunay mahitabo sa atong facility, palihog lang ayaw i-record sa cellphone og labaw sa tanan dili i-upload sa social media,” he added.

He revealed that last Sunday, February 17, they recieved a copy of the result of the investigation conducted by PHO and that of the hospital management.

“Gipatun-an nato ang preliminary report ug kun unsa sab ang lakang nga atong mahimo,” he added. /elb