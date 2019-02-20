Businessman survives ambush in Mandaue City

A businessman survived an ambush that took place in Barangay Alang Alang, Mandaue City early today, February 20.

Police identified the businessman as John Denero.

According to Senior Superintendent Julian Entoma, director of the Mandaue City Police Station (MCPO), the businessman and his wife, who was with him, were unharmed as the bullets only hit Denero’s car.

Entoma said the suspects, based on the accounts of witnesses , fled on board a motorcycle.

“He (Denero) just left his house, and was about to take his wife to her work when the incident happened,” he said.

Investigators are still in the area to gather more information./elb